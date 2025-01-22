Kerala LoP Demands Probe into CAG Report on Expired Medicines in Hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram: The leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday slammed the Left Democratic Front government in the state, pointing out the remarks in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that expired drugs were supplied to 26 hospitals in 60 instances during 2016-17 to 2021-22.

"The CAG has underlined our allegation and revealed there was corruption and excess expenditure. Another shocking thing is that the state government through Kerala Medical Services delivered medicines that were expired," VD Satheesan, told reporters here.

According to the CAG report, drugs and supplies issued to wards (in hospitals) exceeded the date of expiry in 60 instances in 26 hospitals from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

The total value of expired drugs and supplies issued to wards comes to 0. 89 lakhs in respect of these 26 hospitals. Usage of expired drugs is a serious matter as the change in chemical composition after expiry may put the lives of patients in danger, said the CAG.

Satheesan demanded an enquiry into the allegations.

"We have approached Lokayukta. That case is pending before Lokayukta. The government approached HC to quash the case. However, the HC dismissed the petition. We strongly demand enquiry into the allegations made by the opposition and confirmed by the CAG," he said.

Kerala's purchase of PPE kits during the COVID-19 pandemic has come under scrutiny, with a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealing an additional expenditure of Rs10.23 crore.

The report states that the Kerala government accorded special sanctions to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) to procure PPE kits, N95 masks, and other essential commodities in March 2020.

Despite having prescribed unit rates for PPE kits at Rs545 to control prices, the government procured kits at much higher rates, up to 300% above the unit rate, in March and April 2020. This led to significant additional expenditure, the CAG report stated.

CAG report also said that undue favours were given to San Pharma company, which offered to supply PPE kits at the highest rate of Rs 1.550 per unit, as 100 per cent of purchase value was paid as advance to this company.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the worst pandemics in the history of mankind with more than 70 lakh deaths reported all over the world, as per the World Health Organisation.

India was also severely affected by the pandemic with more than 5 lakh deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)