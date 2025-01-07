Three Dead in Tumkur After Tractor Collides with Bike Near Obalapur Gate

Tumkur: In a road accident that occurred in Tumkur on Tuesday early morning, three bikers have been killed.

The accident occurred when a bike was hit by a tractor trailer near the Obalapur gate.

The deceased identified as Mohammed Asif (12), Mumtaz (38) and Shakir Hussain (48) were from the Gondihalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

A case has been registered at the Kora police station.

Police Superintendent Ashok Venkat and Deputy Superintendent Chandrashekhar along with rural CPI visited the spot. (ANI)