logo
States & UTs

Three Dead in Tumkur After Tractor Collides with Bike Near Obalapur Gate

Three from Gondihalli Village Killed in Tractor-Bike Collision Near Obalapur Gate, Tumkur
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Karnataka
Jan 07, 2025, 04:48 AM
Three Dead in Tumkur After Tractor Collides with Bike

Tumkur: In a road accident that occurred in Tumkur on Tuesday early morning, three bikers have been killed.

The accident occurred when a bike was hit by a tractor trailer near the Obalapur gate.

The deceased identified as Mohammed Asif (12), Mumtaz (38) and Shakir Hussain (48) were from the Gondihalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

A case has been registered at the Kora police station.

Police Superintendent Ashok Venkat and Deputy Superintendent Chandrashekhar along with rural CPI visited the spot. (ANI)

Tractor Trailer AccidentObalapur Gate AccidentKarnataka Road SafetyKarnataka newsTumkur Tragic AccidentMadhugiri Taluk NewsRoad Accident in TumkurKarnataka Rural NewsDeputy Superintendent ChandrashekharTractor Bike CollisionGondihalli Village NewsTumkur Superintendent Ashok VenkatTumkur AccidentTumkur Police InvestigationTumkur Latest News

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...