R Ashok Alleges Karnataka Congress Govt Takes 60% Commission, Funds Rally

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok dubbed the Congress-led Karnataka government as "60 per cent commission government" and further alleged that the money is being used for a "big rally" of the Congress.

The BJP leader told ANI, "Congress govt is 60% commission govt, in all sectors, all departments, they are taking 60 per cent commission...Muda scam of Rs 300 crores happened in Mysuru, Valmiki (scam), that included Rs 190 crores, that was a big scandal...where is all this money? It is being used for the Congress Samavesha, a big rally..."

He also alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

"The Congress people looted the Karnataka government for the last 20 months. This is the worst government ever seen. And there is no law and order in Karnataka, " he alleged.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said that Congress was gearing up to organise a public rally under the slogan 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' on January 21 to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the party president.

"Since we could not do it as a mark of respect for Dr (Manmohan) Singh. We postponed it (the public rally) and that's happening on January 21," Kharge had told ANI.

He had said that the program to commemorate 100 years of Gandhi's presidency was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and was being organised on January 21. Kharge had added that the public rally was being carried out to send a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Karnataka Minister had said that no "misinterpretation" or "deviation" from Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution will be tolerated.

"The previous program of Gandhi Ji's presidency that marked 100 years was postponed due to the demise of our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. We had to postpone the public rally 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' which was to send a strong message to the central government that we will not tolerate any deviation from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution or any misinterpretation by the BJP, especially Amit Shah. You heard what he said in the Parliament about Babasaheb Ambedkar," Kharge, who is the rural development minister of Karnataka had said. (ANI)