PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Karnataka Accident Victims' Families

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in a road accident in Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," the PMO said on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the post added.

The victims, reportedly vegetable sellers, were traveling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables when the truck they were in toppled and fell into a 50-metre-deep valley.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths.

"It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," he said.

In another incident, four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district this morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the two separate road accidents in Uttara Kannada, Raichur districts on Wednesday morning.

"The state government will provide a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh each to the families of those who died in two separate accidents that occurred in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X. (ANI)