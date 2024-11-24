Population of tribals has decreased": Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Babulal Marandi on Sunday spoke on the issue of the infiltrators in the State and said that the population of tribals had decreased in the State.

Speaking to ANI, he said "The issue of infiltrators is a national issue. You must have noticed that there are such incidents in Mumbai as well. In Jharkhand, the population of the tribals has now decreased. There are many reasons for this reduction but one of the big factors is that the government has made ration cards, Aadhar cards and their voter cards. So this is a matter of investigation..."

Further, Marandi congratulated Hemant Soren on JMM's victory in the Jharkhand elections and said that the mandate of the people had to be accepted.

"Congratulations to Hemant Soren for the victory. We accept the mandate of the people of Jharkhand and certainly, we will look at our shortcomings and see where we have gone wrong," Marandi added.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had won 34 seats in results of the recent two-phased Assembly elections with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four, and CPI-ML two.BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

This marks the first time in Jharkhand's history that an incumbent government that completed five years won an election in the state.

Earlier on November 23, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after his victory was declared in his address to people said that they would work together for achieving "Golden Jharkhand."

"Greetings to all people of Jharkhand, let us walk together and take resolve for building Golden Jharkhand," he said in a post on X.

Soren also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections."Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful," he told reporters. (ANI)