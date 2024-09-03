Hemant Soren
J·Sep 03, 2024, 07:28 am
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; dubs it a "courtesy meet"
J·Aug 30, 2024, 12:41 pm
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP
J·Aug 29, 2024, 08:18 am
"Will protect rights of Tribals," says Champai Soren ahead of joining BJP on Friday
J·Aug 28, 2024, 03:51 pm
"Tribals in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand": Champai Soren after announcing to join BJP
J·Aug 28, 2024, 03:44 pm
Champai Soren resigns from JMM's primary membership
J·Jul 31, 2024, 11:17 am
Santosh Kumar Gangwar sworn in as new Governor of Jharkhand
J·Jul 08, 2024, 11:36 am
Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren-led cabinet in Jharkhand
J·Jul 08, 2024, 07:37 am
Hemant Soren government wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly amid opposition walkout
J·Jul 04, 2024, 12:17 pm
JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand
J·Jul 04, 2024, 10:40 am
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today
J·Jul 04, 2024, 10:30 am
"End of anti-democracy conspiracy...": Hemant Soren on meeting governor to form govt in Jharkhand
J·Jul 04, 2024, 08:38 am
Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM, oath taking ceremony on July 7
J·Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 pm
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor
J·Jul 01, 2024, 06:03 am
Opposition MPs protest in Parliament premises against Centre's 'misuse' of ED, CBI
J·Jun 29, 2024, 10:19 am
BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections: Hemant Soren
J·Jun 28, 2024, 12:30 pm
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren released from Birsa Munda Jail after HC bail order
