Jharkhand govt involved in Rs 2,000 crore DMF trust scam: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) BJP National spokesperson Tuhin Sinha on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of being involved in a massive Rs 2,000 crore scam related to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sinha highlighted the trust’s establishment under the Mineral Amendment Act of March 2015, which mandates that mining districts allocate a portion of their royalty revenue - ranging from 10 to 30 per cent - towards community development in affected areas.

According to Sinha, the scam, which came to light in Bokaro, is only the "tip of the iceberg" and may have wider implications for the state.

He stated that BJP leader Babulal Marandi had exposed the details of the fraud, which is estimated to involve up to Rs 2,000 crore, misappropriated by various parties involved in the administration.

Sinha also aimed at opposition leaders, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the scam could be part of a larger effort to channel funds illicitly.

“Rahul Gandhi must answer whether he is complicit in this attempt to siphon off funds through this scam,” Sinha remarked.

The scandal, which centres around the misuse of funds intended for the welfare of mining-affected communities, has raised concerns about governance and accountability in Jharkhand.

The BJP spokesperson accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) coalition of undermining tribal communities and exploiting their resources.

On October 13, the Jharkhand High Court directed the state government to submit a formal response within the next four weeks as the legal process continues.

The BJP has called for greater scrutiny of the state government, accusing it of mismanaging the funds intended for the development of tribal areas.

