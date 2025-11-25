Jolt to Hemant Soren as Jharkhand HC allows trial in ED summons case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday withdrew the interim relief earlier granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and allowed the trial to proceed in a case related to non-compliance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses.

A bench led by Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary set aside the interim relief granted to Soren on December 4, 2024, and instructed the Special MP-MLA Court to continue with the pending trial.

The ED had filed a complaint in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on February 19, 2024, alleging deliberate evasion of multiple summonses issued to Soren in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a land scam in Ranchi’s Bargain area.

According to the complaint, Soren was issued a total of ten summonses -- on August 14, August 19, September 1, September 17, September 26, December 11, and December 29 in 2023, as well as on January 13, January 22 and January 27 in 2024.

The ED said that Soren appeared only twice despite repeated notices, amounting to a violation of Section 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CJM court took cognisance of the ED’s complaint on March 4, 2024, and later transferred the case to the Special MP-MLA Court. Soren subsequently moved the High Court, challenging the proceedings.

In his petition, Soren argued that he had provided written responses for every summons he could not attend and eventually complied with a fresh summons.

He claimed that the ED was repeatedly summoning him with "malicious intent", and therefore, the complaint deserved to be quashed.

The High Court had earlier granted him interim relief, exempting him from personal appearance before the MP-MLA Court while his petition was under consideration.

However, during Tuesday’s hearing, when Soren’s counsel sought more time to argue the matter and requested an extension of interim relief, the High Court refused and directed the proceedings be resumed without delay.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 28. Soren is expected to appear personally before the court on that day, unless he secures any fresh relief.

