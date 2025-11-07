Hemant Soren accuses BJP of using muscle power in Ghatsila bypoll, seeks support for Somesh Soren

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 7 (IANS) Campaigning for the Ghatsila Assembly bypoll has reached its peak, with both the BJP and the JMM intensifying efforts to secure the seat.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM President Hemant Soren on Friday campaigned for party candidate Somesh Soren and launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of using "deceit, power and money" to influence the by-election.

Addressing a rally in Dhalbhumgarh, Soren said the people of Jharkhand had once again resolved to defeat the BJP.

Urging voters to be cautious of "misleading political forces", he said: "Rumour-mongers, intimidators and bribery agents will surface from various corners. Stay alert and identify such people."

Soren asserted that Jharkhand was being run by a government of tribals, indigenous people, the poor, farmers, women, youth, labourers, Dalits and backward classes. He said his government had implemented several welfare measures, including financial assistance for women, electricity bill waivers, and schemes for pensions, rations and housing.

Seeking support for Somesh Soren, the Chief Minister said the bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of his father and former minister Ramdas Soren.

"Support Somesh Soren to fulfil his father’s dream of development and carry forward his legacy of public service," he said.

Recalling Ramdas Soren’s contribution to the Jharkhand statehood movement, he said the late leader was at the forefront of protecting water, forests and land, and fighting for the rights of tribals and marginalised communities.

The BJP has fielded Babulal Soren, son of Seraikela MLA and former Chief Minister Champai Soren. Babulal had lost the previous election in Ghatsila. The party has framed the contest as a battle to "free Ghatsila from mafias, looters, corrupt elements and infiltrators".

Appealing to voters, the BJP said: "Residents of Ghatsila, your one vote will not only shape the future of your region but also the destiny of your children. For a brighter and secure future, we urge you to support the NDA candidate, Babulal Soren, in the upcoming bypoll."

The Ghatsila by-election will be held on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14 along with the Bihar Assembly poll results.

