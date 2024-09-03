logo

Jharkhand Politics

featuredfeatured
Sep 03, 2024, 07:28 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; dubs it a "courtesy meet"

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 31, 2024, 08:13 AM

Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, expelled JMM leader Lobin Hembrom join BJP

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 30, 2024, 12:41 PM

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 29, 2024, 08:18 AM

"Will protect rights of Tribals," says Champai Soren ahead of joining BJP on Friday

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 28, 2024, 03:51 PM

"Tribals in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand": Champai Soren after announcing to join BJP

featuredfeatured
Aug 27, 2024, 08:08 AM

JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 26, 2024, 08:22 AM

"I want Champai Soren and Hemant Soren to join BJP," says Assam CM Sarma

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Aug 22, 2024, 04:01 PM

"Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Hemant Soren ne thaga nahi": Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Champai hints at forming new party

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Jul 08, 2024, 11:36 AM

Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren-led cabinet in Jharkhand

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Jul 04, 2024, 12:17 PM

JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Jul 04, 2024, 10:40 AM

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Jul 04, 2024, 10:30 AM

"End of anti-democracy conspiracy...": Hemant Soren on meeting governor to form govt in Jharkhand

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 PM

Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
May 16, 2024, 12:57 PM

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam sent to six-days ED remand

featuredfeatured
Bihar
Apr 21, 2024, 10:21 AM

Jharkhand's people will give befitting reply to BJP over injustice to Hemant Soren: Tejashwi Yadav

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
Mar 19, 2024, 10:24 AM

Jama MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP