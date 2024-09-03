Jharkhand Politics
Sep 03, 2024, 07:28 AM
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; dubs it a "courtesy meet"
Aug 31, 2024, 08:13 AM
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, expelled JMM leader Lobin Hembrom join BJP
Aug 30, 2024, 12:41 PM
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP
Aug 29, 2024, 08:18 AM
"Will protect rights of Tribals," says Champai Soren ahead of joining BJP on Friday
Aug 28, 2024, 03:51 PM
"Tribals in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand": Champai Soren after announcing to join BJP
Aug 27, 2024, 08:08 AM
JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30
Aug 26, 2024, 08:22 AM
"I want Champai Soren and Hemant Soren to join BJP," says Assam CM Sarma
Aug 22, 2024, 04:01 PM
"Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Hemant Soren ne thaga nahi": Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Champai hints at forming new party
Jul 08, 2024, 11:36 AM
Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren-led cabinet in Jharkhand
Jul 04, 2024, 12:17 PM
JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand
Jul 04, 2024, 10:40 AM
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today
Jul 04, 2024, 10:30 AM
"End of anti-democracy conspiracy...": Hemant Soren on meeting governor to form govt in Jharkhand
Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 PM
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor
May 16, 2024, 12:57 PM
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam sent to six-days ED remand
Apr 21, 2024, 10:21 AM
Jharkhand's people will give befitting reply to BJP over injustice to Hemant Soren: Tejashwi Yadav
Mar 19, 2024, 10:24 AM
Jama MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP