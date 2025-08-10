PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, wishing him good health and a long life.

"Greetings to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health," the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes, posting: "Birthday greetings to Shri Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in, saying: "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren Ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a prosperous future."

Born on August 10, 1975, in Nemra village of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, Hemant Soren is the son of veteran tribal leader and JMM founder Shibu Soren.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and later won the Dumka Assembly seat. In 2013, he became the youngest Chief Minister of Jharkhand, although his first tenure lasted only 17 months.

He returned to power in 2019, leading the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to victory. His government focused on tribal welfare, rural development, and social security.

In January 2024, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hemant Soren in connection with a land scam case, which he claimed was a politically motivated attack. After spending five months in judicial custody, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in June 2024.

During his absence, his wife, Kalpana Soren, stepped into active politics and won the Gandey Assembly by-election, further solidifying the family's political presence.

The 2024 Assembly elections proved to be a major comeback for the JMM-led INDIA bloc, which secured 56 seats, paving the way for Soren's fourth swearing-in as Chief Minister on November 28, 2024.

--IANS

rs/svn