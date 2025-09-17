JMM MP Joba Majhi wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Saraikela (Jharkhand), Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP from Singhbhum, Joba Majhi, extended her heartfelt wishes, praying for the PM’s long life and continued service to the nation.

Speaking to the media in Saraikela, Majhi said, “I wish Prime Minister Modi a long and healthy life. May he continue to serve the villages and cities of India with dedication.”

When asked about opposition parties protesting on the Prime Minister's birthday, Majhi clarified that her gesture was purely personal. “This is my individual response. I have nothing to do with the opposition’s stand or actions,” she stated, maintaining a measured and respectful tone.

Majhi also took the opportunity to comment on the central government’s ‘Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar’ campaign.

While acknowledging the importance of women's health, the JMM MP slammed the Centre for what she called a habit of rebranding old schemes with new names. “This isn’t something new. Poshan Pakhwada for women has been held every year. The government is just renaming old campaigns for branding purposes,” she remarked.

The MP was speaking at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Azad Club during a two-day football tournament held at Kandra Raipur Football Ground in Saraikela, where she was invited as the chief guest.

Majhi encouraged the players and highlighted the role of sports in promoting unity and good health in society. “Sports not only build physical strength but also foster a spirit of togetherness. Events like these strengthen community bonds,” she said.

The event saw a large turnout of residents and sports enthusiasts, reflecting the community’s support for the tournament and enthusiasm for local sports development.

Majhi also stressed the need for increased government investment in rural sports infrastructure to nurture local talent. She urged both state and central governments to recognise and support grassroots-level athletes. “With proper guidance and facilities, our youth can shine at national and international levels,” she said, drawing applause from the audience.

