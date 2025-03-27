Jharkhand is in clutches of criminals: BJP leader Deepak Prakash on murder of Anil Tiger

New Delhi: Following the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi, BJP MP Deepak Prakash on Thursday alleged that the Jharkhand government is protecting the criminals in the state.

"Jharkhand is in the clutches of crime and criminals... The ruling party there protects the criminals, which has boosted their morale. If the government has the guts, then it should catch the criminals and bring them before the public," Prakash told ANI.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protesting against the murder of their leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi were detained by police on Thursday.

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth joined in the protest against the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi.

"I, as a public representative, cannot be a mute spectator. Ranchi has become a capital of crime. The rule of law has collapsed under Hemant Soren's government. This is jungle raj. I say the 'Yogi' model should be implemented here. In the morning, DSP came to my residence. I don't need security or need to sit in a guest house, as I am a public representative," Seth said.

SP City-Ranchi Raj Kumar Mehta said, "Police action is underway in the case. There is no place for criminals here."

"We are trying to restore normalcy and open the shops here, as implementing a 'Bandh' is not a constitutional right," he added.

Earlier, the BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo was detained and taken away by the police as he held a protest against the murder of the BJP leader Anil Tiger.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Instead of catching criminals, political leaders who are protesting peacefully are being taken away by the police."

Jharkhand BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. An accused in the murder has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said.

"An accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger has been arrested after an encounter. He has been shot in the thigh. After being identified, police teams started chasing him. On seeing the police team, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing," SSP Ranchi said.

After the incident, the BJP leaders and workers held a protest and raised slogans against the state government over the murder of the BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi. (ANI)