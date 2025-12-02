JMM shifting political alliance will be a direct blow to Tejashwi over Bihar decision

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s sudden visit to New Delhi, and reports of meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, are being considered politically significant in light of his party’s rising bitterness with Opposition Mahagathbandhan allies, especially since the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections last month.

In case of a shift in political alignment following Soren’s visit, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who spearheaded the Mahagathbandhan challenge in Bihar, could face further embarrassment.

With a depleted strength in the Assembly, he is already facing jibes from political partners and a family feud at home despite being re-elected as the Leader of the Opposition.

Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sought to contest the Bihar polls in constituencies with significant tribal representation. However, no headway could be made in seat-sharing talks with allies, and it finally declared to opt out of the contest.

JMM leader and Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu had called out the alliance’s principal partner, RJD, as exhibiting “political immaturity” and “deceit”. Party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya termed as “contradictions” within the Opposition grouping and warned of a possible “review” of the alliance in Jharkhand.

Earlier, there was some discontent among its cadres when the JMM contested fewer seats than it intended in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections last year, ceding ground to the Congress. Now the party intends to contest more seats independently in 2029 to improve its tally, particularly in the tribal-dominated constituencies where it has a strong following.

In the 2024 state polls, the JMM contested 43 of the state’s 81 seats, being forced to allot 30 to the Congress, leaving seven and four seats for the RJD and the Left parties. The JMM won 34, Congress 16, RJD four, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation two.

When the JMM candidate wrested the Ghatshila seat in a bypoll held last month, it was widely believed that Soren would replace the lone RJD minister in his team with someone from his party. But he decided to continue despite the undercurrent of tensions.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand unit of the Congress was also bracing for a showdown, but its four ministers continued in office. However, rumours were rife of an imminent split in the Congress while the JMM leadership reportedly tried to figure out a political bailout, being short of the majority target of 41 seats.

In case of a Congress split, at least 11 MLAs will have to break out to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 24 seats, with the BJP having a principal share of 21.

Even before the 2024 state polls, there were some leaders in both JMM and Congress who sought to contest without an alliance. There were attempts by some Congress leaders to check on-ground sentiments, which were said to have been negative.

In his current stint, Soren is also wary of Central agencies investigating an alleged land scam. In early 2024, he resigned as Chief Minister after being arrested by the ED, but returned to assume office after securing bail.

Some observers believe that distancing from the INDIA bloc — and potentially opening channels with the BJP — could be a way to reduce political and legal pressure. His problems are compounded by a new bill introduced in Parliament in August, where a Prime Minister or Chief Minister has to resign by the 31st day if arrested or automatically cease to hold office.

The Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

