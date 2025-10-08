CM Hemant Soren hands over Rs 1.10 crore aid to families of martyrs of Maoist attack

Ranchi, Oct 8 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday handed over cheques worth Rs 1.10 crore to the families of two district police personnel -- Sunil Kumar Ram and Santan Kumar Mehta -- who were killed in a Maoist attack in Palamu district.

The Chief Minister met the bereaved families at his residential office and personally handed over the cheques under the State Bank of India Salary Package.

The assistance amount was immediately credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts. State Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Expressing deep condolences, Soren said: "Martyrs Sunil Kumar Ram and Santan Kumar Mehta made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Jharkhand. We salute their martyrdom. The state will always remain indebted to its brave soldiers."

He added that the government fully understands the pain of the families and stands firmly with them in every situation.

The Chief Minister also announced several welfare measures for the families of martyred police personnel. He revealed that the state government will soon establish a residential school in Ranchi, modelled after leading private schools, to provide free education to the children of martyred soldiers. About four acres of land have been earmarked for the project within the Jharkhand Jaguar campus, and the school will be managed by the Police Department.

CM Soren further said that the government is exploring the possibility of setting up a dedicated hospital for police personnel to ensure better healthcare facilities for them and their families.

He directed officials to ensure that all compensations, pensions, and post-retirement benefits are disbursed promptly to the families of martyrs.

Officials confirmed that the wives of both martyrs, who are graduates, will be appointed as clerks under departmental provisions.

Altogether, both families will receive around Rs 2 crore in financial assistance, including ex gratia, pension, and other benefits, officials said.

