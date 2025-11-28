Jharkhand govt under Hemant Soren completes one year; CM hands over 8,792 appointment letters

Ranchi, Nov 28 (IANS) With the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government completing one year of its second term on Friday, a state-level event was held in Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground where the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 8,792 newly selected candidates across various departments.

The appointments include posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Prisons, Jharkhand Education Service officials, District and Labour Superintendents, Probation Officers, Inspectors, Dentists, Assistant Professors, Entomologists and others.

Addressing the gathering, Soren said the day is significant as the state celebrated both the first anniversary of its "Abua Sarkar" and the completion of 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation.

He said thousands of youth were being given a chance to join government service, adding that nearly 9,000 appointment letters were distributed this year alone and a total of 16,000 government recruitments were completed in 2024.

The Chief Minister said more than 8,000 youths secured private-sector jobs this year, and between 2020 and 2024, the state created 24,000-25,000 government jobs and around 28,000 private-sector opportunities.

The turnout of youths at the event, he said, reflected the administration’s transparent recruitment policy and growing public trust.

"In our 25-year-old state, such a large number of appointments may never have been made in one go," he said.

Soren became emotional while recalling the absence of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, calling him the guiding force behind the statehood movement.

He accused the opposition of attempting to derail the government’s work by spreading confusion and creating hurdles in the recruitment process.

"Despite all conspiracies, we continued to provide opportunities to our youth," he said, reiterating that the hiring process was completely transparent, with "no place for money or lobbying".

The Chief Minister said a significant number of women were among the recruits, calling it a sign of the state’s evolving social landscape.

He urged the newly appointed officers to partner in Jharkhand’s development and motivate youth in their respective districts. With the expansion of educational and training institutions, he said, future generations would be better integrated into the mainstream of development.

Cabinet ministers Radha Krishna Kishore, Irfan Ansari, Yogendra Prasad, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Sanjay Prasad, Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Deepika Pandey Singh, Hafizul Ansari, Chamra Linda, Deepak Birua, MP Mahua Maji and MLA Kalpana Soren, along with several public representatives, attended the event.

