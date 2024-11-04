Jammu (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad on Monday condemned the grenade attack on civilians in the valley who were busy shopping at a weekly market. He said that some forces want to derail democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and they should be exposed.

Ahmad further said that such attacks have been a continuous process across Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks stop for a while but also escalate, he added.

"For the last 35 years, this has been a continuous process. It stops for a while sometimes, but it also escalates. I understand it as something that is not new. It happens across Jammu and Kashmir - in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, and other hilly areas. After the formation of the assembly (in J&K), the attacks are happening closely. It appears that some forces want to derail democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. These forces should be exposed," the NC leader said.

Ahmad said that attacking civilians including those who are selling clothes on the streets was unfortunate and precaution was required against such attacks.

"After 10 years, J&K has seen a democratic setup. The assembly had its first session. In the attack that happened yesterday, unfortunately, civilians including hawkers were targeted. Precaution is required (against such attacks) in crowded places. Security forces should also install CCTV cameras in crowded places so that we know how such incidents happen. It is unfortunate something like this happens where innocents are killed. Those who bear arms and guns don't have a religion. We have to fight this together. We have done it in the past and will do it in the future too," he said.

Earlier, National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in the valley to meet civilians who were injured in the attack. He enquired about the health conditions of the injured and urged hospital authorities to ensure all necessary medical facilities for their speedy recovery.

Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was accompanied by retired Judge and JKNC MLA Hasnain Masoodi.

J&K Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Surender Kumar Chaudhary on Sunday also visited the SMHS Hospital to meet those injured in the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Srinagar.

The Health Minister interacted with the injured and their family members.

Earlier, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohidin also visited the hospital to meet the victims.

"We came here to meet the injured. They are undergoing treatment; two patients will have to undergo surgery. Special care will be given, and the remaining injured will be released after treatment," Mohidin said.

Twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Srinagar Police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against those involved in the attack.

—ANI