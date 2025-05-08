Cara Delevingne leaves little to imagination with her new see-through outfit

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Actress Cara Delevingne exposed her innerwear as she donned a see-through gown at the premiere of 'Ocean With David Attenborough'.

The model-turned-actress took the red carpet in London for the world premiere of Attenborough's new documentary, and Cara turned heads with her eye-catching outfit, which left little to the imagination, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 32-year-old actress wore a plunging mesh dress - which was made from fabric that’s around 100 years old - for the star-studded event in the UK capital.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the risque dress, which was made in Cairo, Egypt, in the 1920s, exposed Cara's black lacy thong underwear. Cara also skipped wearing a bra on the red carpet, with the actress opting for a baggy black blazer instead.

The runway star, who posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her older sister, Poppy Delevingne, paired her eye-catching outfit with a pair of black peep-toe platform heels. The premiere was also attended by King Charles, as well as actress Felicity Jones and model Georgia May Jagger.

Cara is well-known for her bold fashion choices, but the London-born beauty previously insisted that she cannot be defined by what she wears. The model feels her style doesn't always have to be "cohesive" either.

Speaking to ELLE, Cara explained, "(What you wear) doesn't dictate where you stand on the spectrum of fluidity and gender. This is still me. I thought that wearing a pink dress made me a 'girly girl’. It's not true. I can still wear a pink dress and have long hair and still not be a girly girl. (I) was playing with that: It doesn't have to all be cohesive. You can be [wearing] no make-up, but wearing a gown, or full make-up and wearing a tracksuit”.

Cara also confessed that she sometimes feels like "the most awkward person in the world".

--IANS

aa/