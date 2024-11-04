Uproar on first day of new JK Assembly after PDP introduces resolution to restore Article 370

Srinagar: The first session of the newly elected assembly in Jammu Kashmir kick started on Monday with the introduction of a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

An uproar erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly when PDP (People's Democratic Party) leader Waheed Para, representing the Pulwama constituency introduced a resolution against the revocation of Article 370 and to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruckus broke out in the assembly after BJP demanded that the remarks be expunged and the resolution disallowed.

PDP Supremo Mehbooba Mufti lauded the PDP leader for introducing the resolution in the assembly.

"Proud of Waheed Parra for introducing resolution in JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolve to restore the special status God bless you," Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a post on X.

However, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah stated that the resolution was introduced merely "for the cameras" and holds no real significance. He added that if there had been a genuine intention behind the resolution, it should have been discussed with the National Conference.

"We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member...The reality is that the people of JK do not approve of the decision taken on 5th August 2019. If they had approved, then the results today would have been different. How the House will reflect and discuss this will not be decided by any one member. The resolution brought today has no importance but it is only for the cameras. If there was a purpose behind it, then they would have discussed this with us before," Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while addressing the Assembly.

Notably, restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution was one of the main promises made by the National conference in its manifesto for the Jammu-Kashmir elections.

The National Conference on Sunday evening held a meeting of its legislature party and alliance partners, including MLAs of the Congress, in Srinagar.

"This was an introductory meeting. We had a little discussion. In the Assembly Session tomorrow, the Speaker will be elected. There is the LG's address. We will see what happens tomorrow," Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra told reporters after attending the meeting.

The first session of the new assembly will conclude on November 8. Besides the L-G's address, there will be obituary references for former legislators who passed away since the last session of the erstwhile J-K Assembly on November 5.

In the last Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the Congress-National Conference alliance won 49 seats out of 90. The BJP won 29 seats in the election. The Assembly election was held after a gap of 10 years and since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. NC leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on September 16.

—ANI