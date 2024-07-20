Mehbooba Mufti
J·Jul 20, 2024, 01:47 PM
"BJP wants to finish rights of Muslims, Dalits...": Mehbooba Mufti over UP govt's order on Kanwar Yatra
J·May 25, 2024, 07:42 AM
Polling deliberately slowed at a booth in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, says Iltija Mufti
J·May 17, 2024, 10:11 AM
Jailed Baramullah candidate Engineer Rashid's campaigner detained by J&K Police, alleges Mehbooba Mufti
J·Oct 03, 2023, 06:23 AM
Delhi Police conducts raids under UAPA, Congress calls it expression of political philosophy
J·Sep 15, 2023, 09:11 AM
Journalist arrested: Mehbooba alleges 'intimidation', J&K Police say 'acted on court order'
J·Aug 30, 2023, 06:16 PM
Mehbooba's daughter Ilitija appointed as her media advisor
J·Jul 04, 2023, 06:30 PM
ECI lacks impartiality, neutrality: Mehbooba Mufti
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Mehbooba withdraws her appeal before Delhi High Court against the PMLA provision
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Mehbooba Mufti leaves her Srinagar official residence
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
In J&K, can political horses win while their riders remain neutral?
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Fiddling With Waqf Properties Fraught With Dangerous Consequences: Mehbooba
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Mehbooba seeks all-party meet to oppose right to vote for non-locals
