Mehbooba joins chorus with Omar in condemning Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) After Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the arrest of climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk as ‘very unfortunate’ on Friday, former CM and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti also joined the chorus condemning Wangchuk’s arrest.

Mehbooba Mufti said on X: “Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest is deeply disturbing. A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept.

“Today, Leh is under curfew with internet shut down a grim echo of what Kashmir has long endured. In today’s India, speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost or how else could a man who stood for peace and non violence his entire life end up behind bars?”

After the MHA directly blamed Sonam Wangchuk for inciting violence in Leh town of Ladakh, the police arrested him on Friday afternoon.

Sonam Wangchuk had joined the hunger strike on September 10 to press for the demand of statehood, inclusion in 6th schedule and protecting the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh.

Unprecedented violence broke out in Leh town on September 24 when unruly mobs torched a CRPF vehicle with intention to burn alive the CRPF jawans inside the vehicle, burnt the local office of the BJP and the office of Leh apex body in addition to torching other vehicles and engaging the security forces in intensive stone pelting.

Sonam Wangchuk broke the hunger strike on September 24 when violence broke out in Leh.

Officials said the security forces opened fire in self-defence in which four protesters were killed and 70 others injured. Authorities imposed curfew in Leh town which continued for the third consecutive day today.

On Thursday evening, curfew was also imposed in Kargil town after all educational institutions were ordered to be closed till September 28 in Ladakh UT.

The MHA also cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of Sonam Wangchuk founded Students educational and cultural movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

Internet was suspended on Friday in Ladakh region while an uneasy calm prevailed in Leh town.

There was no relaxation in curfew on Friday and sources said the same will continue without any relaxation on Saturday.

