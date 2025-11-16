Mehbooba Mufti cautions authorities against 'high-handedness' while probing Delhi terror blast

Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday cautioned authorities on 'high-handedness' while probing the white collar terror module, citing the example of a father, who tried to immolate himself after his two sons were picked up by police in Kulgam district.

While posting on X, Mufti said, “Bilal Wani an anguished father from Wanpora Qazigund has set himself on fire after his son Jasir Bilal & brother Naveel Wani were detained by the police a few days ago. Petrified about their safety he pleaded with the authorities to just see them which was denied. He has been referred to SMHS Srinagar & is in critical condition. This level of high handedness only deepens wounds and breeds despair. When young men are picked up randomly we risk driving an entire generation into fear, frustration & ultimately towards darker paths."

“Request @JmuKmrPolice to at least allow him to meet the detained members,” she further wrote.

Mufti also posted a photograph of the person showing burn marks while being treated at a Srinagar hospital.

Police have picked up many people for questioning after the November 10 Red Fort terror blast in which 12 people were killed when an i20 car exploded near the traffic crossing, killing its driver, Dr Umar Nabi.

He had evaded arrest after J&K Police and Haryana Police arrested his terror associate, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, from Faridabad. Around 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, trigger devices and other evidence were recovered from Dr Muzammil Ganaie's rented place during the raid.

Earlier, police arrested Dr Adil Rather from the Qazigund area of Kulgam district after recovering one AK-47 rifle from his locker in the Government Medical College, Anantnag.

Dr Adil had left his job with this medical college in October 2024, after which he joined the Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

Adil’s brother, Dr Muzaffar Ali Rather, is also believed to be part of the Faridabad terror module. He escaped to Dubai in August 2025.

J&K Police have approached the Interpol for a red corner notice against Dr Muzaffar Ali.

The police also arrested a female doctor, Shaheen Shahid of Lucknow, working at Al-Falah University. An assault rifle was recovered from her car. She is also involved in the white collar terror module busted in Faridabad, alleges the police.

It must be mentioned that Bilal Wani, who tried to immolate himself after his two sons were picked up by police, also belongs to the Qazigund area, which is the native place of Dr Adil Rather and his brother Dr Muzaffar Ali.

