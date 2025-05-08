Bharat Forge Q4 net profit falls 11.6 pc, revenue drops

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Auto components major Bharat Forge on Thursday reported a weak set of numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, with both net profit and revenue registering year-on-year (YoY) declines.

The company’s consolidated net profit fell 11.6 per cent to Rs 345.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 389.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The revenue from operations also slipped 7.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,163 crore from Rs 2,329 crore in Q4 FY24 -- reflecting subdued demand conditions, especially in overseas commercial vehicle (CV) markets.

Bharat Forge’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 7 per cent to Rs 616.7 crore in Q4, down from Rs 659 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

However, EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 28.5 per cent, slightly higher than 28.3 per cent a year ago period.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after August 12, the company said in its exchange filing.

As of March 2025, Bharat Forge’s defence order book stood at Rs 9,420 crore. For the full FY25, the group secured orders worth Rs 6,959 crore, with defence contributing 70 per cent.

Following the Q4 earnings announcement, Bharat Forge shares declined 2.25 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to Rs 1,115 apiece on Thursday.

The company noted that FY25 was flat for the commercial vehicle business, given stagnant volumes in the US and ongoing economic issues in Europe.

"Looking ahead to FY26, Bharat Forge expects a dip in CV performance due to possible delays in emission regulation changes in North America and persistent weakness in the European market," the company said.

