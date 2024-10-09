J-K: Abducted Territorial Army jawan's body found with gunshot wounds in Anantnag

Anantnag: Security forces have recovered the body of missing soldier of the territorial army who had been abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the jawan identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhath was discovered with bullet wounds in a forest area of Anantnag district.

"The soldier had been reported missing since Tuesday and search operations were underway by the security forces there," said sources.

A join counter terrorist operation was launched by the Indian Army on Wednesday along with the Jammu Kashmir Police and other agencies in the Kazwan Forest in Kokernag on October 8.

The operation was continued overnight as one soldier of the territorial army was reported missing.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," the sources said.

Earlier on October 5, two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of "warlike stores" were recovered after an anti-terrorist joint operation was launched in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

The joint operation was launched by Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on October 4.

A joint operation was launched after the security personnel on October 3, received specific information about the movement of the terrorists, likely to infiltrate through Keran Sector.

—ANI