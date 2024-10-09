Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army launches joint counter-terrorist operation in Kazwan Forest; one soldier missing

Anantnag: A join counter terrorist operation was launched by the Indian Army on Wednesday along with the Jammu Kashmir Police and other agencies in the Kazwan Forest in Kokernag on October 8.

The operation was continued overnight as one soldier of the territorial army was reported missing.

A massive rescue and search operation is currently in progress.

Chinar Corps-Indian Army took to platform X and wrote "OP KOKERNAG, #Anantnag

Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by #IndianArmy alongwith@JmuKmrPolice& other agencies in Kazwan Forest #Kokernag on 08 Oct 24. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing.Massive rescue and search operation is in progress.

Earlier, a territorial army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added."Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," the sources said.

Earlier on October 5, two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of "warlike stores" were recovered after an anti-terrorist joint operation was launched in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

The joint operation was launched by Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on October 4.

A joint operation was launched after the security personnel on October 3, received specific information about the movement of the terrorists, likely to infiltrate through Keran Sector.

The statement from Army said, "On October 4, around 8 pm suspicious movement was observed by own security forces from area across the Line of Control and a they came close by, vigilant troops challenged, which resulted in infiltrating terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized alongside recovery of large quantity of warlike stores. From the recoveries it was evident that terrorists were heavily armed, well trained and equipped."

