Done nothing, no real accomplishments: Bhupinder Hooda trains guns on BJP on last day of campaigning

Karnal (Haryana): On the last day of campaigning in the Haryana Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they have done nothing in the past 10 years except talk about the achievements of previous governments.

Addressing a press conference here today, Hooda said that the state was number one in per capita income, law and order, and job creation in 2014, but today, Haryana is number one in unemployment.

"The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and crime has increased significantly. This was the situation before 2005 as well, and after the Congress government was formed in 2005, we told the criminals to either give up criminal activities or leave Haryana. My humble request to everyone is to vote and show this government the way out," he said.

He further criticised the BJP's Kaushal Rozgar Nigam scheme and said that it is a betrayal to Dalits.

"Congress has always provided jobs based on merit. The BJP's Kaushal Rozgar Nigam neither has merit nor reservation. This is a big betrayal to Dalits and the backward classes. We stopped contract-based employment, but they have brought back jobs on contract," Hooda added.

The Congress leader further asserted that there is a strong wave in favour of Congress, and it will form the government with a heavy majority.

"Today is the last day of campaigning for the Haryana elections. Over the past 10 years, the BJP has treated people from all sections of society disrespectfully. The time has come to remove them from power. Under this government, 78 people were killed by police bullets, most of whom were from the Dalit community. Out of 40 people who died in Panchkula, 30 were Dalits," Bhupinder Hooda said.

"They have done nothing in the past 10 years except talk about the achievements of previous governments. They only spread false propaganda and have no real accomplishments. We worked to make farmers prosperous. Earlier, farmers were being exploited. In our term, fertilisers were cheaper, and diesel was cheaper. We brought the Land Acquisition Bill," he said.

The former Haryana CM also claimed that they made the state an education hub by establishing Rajeev Gandhi Education City, IIM, AIIMS, IIT, the National Institute of Food Technology, and six government medical colleges from 2005 to 2014.

"They have not built a single one. They have no achievements to show.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

—ANI