Travelled all over state, Haryana will once again give blessings to BJP: PM Modi on last day of campaigning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the Haryana assembly polls and said that the patriotic people of the state will never accept the "divisive and negative politics" of the Congress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he has observed the enthusiasm and support for the BJP after travelling all over the state.

"The campaign for the Haryana assembly elections will end shortly. I have travelled all over the state in the last few days. The enthusiasm I have seen among the people gives me full confidence that the people of Haryana will once again give their blessings to the BJP. The patriotic people of Haryana will never accept the divisive and negative politics of the Congress," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed his first rally in poll-bound Haryana on September 14 at Kurukshetra. Thereafter, PM Modi addressed rallies in Haryana's Sonipat on September 25 and in Hisar on September 28. On October 1, the Prime Minister held his public rally in Palwal.

Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Palwal, PM Modi alleged that Congress was against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and has never fully implemented the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will vote for the safety of our daughters, employment, good infrastructure, and roads... Congress has only one agenda: the 'urban naxal' agenda. They (Congress) say they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but have never mentioned reclaiming PoK. This does not come out of their mouths. Congress has fragmented Kashmir. They don't discuss bringing back PoK but want to restore Article 370. Pakistan's government has supported the Congress party. Congress is the most deceitful party," the Prime Minister said.

He labelled Congress as the "biggest anti-Dalit party" in the country and alleged that it intends to end reservations, with Haryana serving as their "test state."

"The Congress has planned to end reservations... Haryana is their test state. But no one can end reservations as long as Modi and the BJP are here. They abuse me and (Haryana Chief Minister) Saini ji day and night," he added.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

—ANI