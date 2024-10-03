Rahul Gandhi ke Mohabbat ki Dukan mai ab nashe ka saman: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi links Congress with Delhi drug haul

New Delhi: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday attacked the Congress party over the alleged involvement of former RTI Cell chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress in the Rs 5,600 crore drug syndicate and described this as a serious issue, alleging the party's links with the recent drug haul, stating Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' now not only contain elements of hatred but also products related to intoxication.

Referring to the International Drug Syndicate case, BJP leader Trivedi said, "Ye ek bahut gambhir baat hai, isse ab ye saaf ho rahi hai ki Rahul Gandhi ke Mohabbat ki Dukan mai abhi tak nafrat ke saaman toh dikh rahe hai, ab nashe ka saman bhi milne laga hai."

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The information related to the drug haul case is not being presented here to just level allegations. We also have the appointment letter of that main accused, the Indian Youth Congress Delhi RTI Head. The accused, Tushar Goyal, was appointed on March 24."

The BJP leader displayed a copy of the appointment letter and said that the accused had been appointed under the 'able guidance' of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Lashing out at the Congress, Trivedi said, "Now our simple question is that if he were the chief of RTI Cell, then today every citizen of the country has the right to information about the connection of this accused with the Congress party, who has been accused in one of the biggest drug consignments of the country."

The BJP leader further presented the accused individual's photos with Congress leaders and also presented a screenshot of his mobile contact with Deepender Hooda.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/showbiz/dragging-personal-lives-into-politics-new-low-chiranjeevi-jr-ntr-allu-arjun-call-out-telangana-ministers-remarks

"It is very clear that this is a right of every citizen of the country and the state of Haryana to know what connection Congress has with this accused. This accused has a youth appointment letter from the Congress and links with Haryana Cong leaders Deepender Hooda," said Trivedi.

The BJP leader further posed three questions related to the incident and said, "I have three main questions to ask of the Congress party in this case. First, the money involved in the case is related to an official from the Congress party, so has such money come into the party before as well? Second, whether the amount of Rs 5,600 crore was being used for the election process. For what purpose was it being used, and what is its connection with Congress--is it only political or is there a financial dimension involved?"

"Do some leaders of Congress have any arrangements with the drug peddlers? Congress especially the Hooda family should reply what is your connection with Tushar Goyal?" questioned the BJP leader further.

He further said, "The Congress party's connections with many international powers and institutions are being exposed."

In a major development in the International Drug Syndicate, an investigation shows mastermind of the 5600 crore cocaine shipment allegedly had Congress connections, Delhi police said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/local/saharanpur/up-mortal-remains-of-soldier-killed-in-1968-iaf-plane-crash-brought-to-his-native-village-in-saharanpur

Mastermind and main accused, Tushar Goyal claims he was the Chairman of the RTI Cell of the Delhi Pradesh Congress 2021 but left after some time.

Delhi police is investigating his claim. Police is also trying to find photos of the accused for this period. Delhi police said that the accused had created a social media profile under the name Diggi Goyal which has been deleted by him.

Tushar Goyal himself revealed during the Special Cell's interrogation that he was the head of the Congress Delhi RTI Cell.The seizure links have also been found connected to Dubai, police said. Delhi police said that the name of a big businessman from Dubai, who is a major supplier of cocaine, came up during the Special Cell's investigation.

Earlier after the Delhi Police busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine in the national capital on Wednesday, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police Special Cell, said that it is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times.

Four people have also been arrested in connection with the case. Additional CP Kushwaha said that 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of the accused Tushar Goyal, Himanshu and Aurangzeb, while the remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown.

"Around 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of Tushar Goyal, Himanshu and Aurangzeb. They were caught when they were coming out of the godown in Mahipalpur Extension to give the supply to the receiver. Remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown,. Tushar Goyal is a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi while Himanshu and Aurangzeb are his two associates. Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West (Mumbai), has also been caught," he said.

"The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country--a major handler can be seen. This is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times," Additional CP Kushwaha added.

—ANI