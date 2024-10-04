Arvind Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to party MP's bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone.

Kejriwal moved to a bungalow at 5 Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

Calling Kejriwal "an example of sacrifice," the Aam Aadmi Party said that now the public will show their trust in Kejriwal's honesty and make him the CM again.

"An example of sacrifice: Kejriwal. Today former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vacated the Chief Minister's residence along with his family. Now the public will show their trust in Kejriwal's honesty and make him the CM again," the AAP posted on X.

"Arvind Kejriwal, the hero of 'politics of work', left the CM residence and went to the public's court. Arvind Kejriwal, who started a new chapter in politics by lighting up millions of homes in Delhi, left the Chief Minister's residence today with his family," it added.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road." Notably, as per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Arvind Kejriwal to shift to his residence.

AAP RS MP Ashok Mittal who offered his official residence to Kejriwal said he was happy that the AAP National Convenor was going to stay with him.

"When Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the CM a few days back, I came to know sometime later that he doesn't have a house to live in. I invited him to reside in my Delhi house as my guest. Perhaps other workers and leaders of the party also invited him...I am delighted to know that he has chosen my home and decided to stay with me until he gets a house. So, this is delightful for me as an AAP worker and MP. I would get the opportunity to learn from him. I hope that in the upcoming Delhi elections, the public will support him like always and he will be the CM of Delhi once again with an absolute majority," Ashok Mittal.

On September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

—ANI