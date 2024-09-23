CM announces compensation of Rs 4 L each to families of victims as 8 killed in lightning strike in Chhatisgarh

Rajnandgaon: The Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the people who were killed in a lightning strike in Rajnandgaon district.

8 people, including 6 children, were killed in a lightning strike, an official said on Monday.

Making the announcement in a post on his social media account, X, CM Sai condoled the deaths of the people in this tragic incident.

Read: https://twitter.com/vishnudsai/status/1838182312858534242?

"The news of the death of 8 people, including 5 schoolchildren, due to lightning in Joratarai village of Rajnandgaon district is extremely sad. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in this tragic incident. The injured person has been rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured person," CM Sai wrote on X after the incident.

Rajnandgaon Collector Sanjay Agarwal said that the students who were on their way back from school, along with other people, took shelter under a tree following rain.

"In Joratarai village, during rain, there was lightning, so the students who were coming back from school and a few people took shelter under a tree. At this time, lightning struck them, and 8 people, including 6 children, died...Officials reached the spot and shifted all to the hospital. One person sustained injuries...," Agarwal told ANI.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/chhattisgarh/chhattisgarh-8-including-6-children-killed-in-lightning-strike-in-rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that officials immediately reached the spot and rellief funds are being provided.

"Everything is in our knowledge, and the government is taking immediate action on it ... The deceased also include school children. Our officials have reached there immediately, and relief funds are being provided immediately," CM Sai told reporters in Raipur on Monday.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajnandgaon, Mohit Garg, said, "Eight persons, including four children, died due to lightening in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh."

Earlier this month, seven people were killed and three others were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar.

—ANI