Business Leaders Eager to Join Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he spoke to 140 business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow. The event 'Advantage Assam 2.0' was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea's Seoul.

He talked about the intentions of business leaders to be a part of Advantage Assam 2.0.

"I began the day in Seoul by speaking to over 140 business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea. Their enthusiasm towards being a part of Advantage Assam 2 was phenomenal. The Korean business community was buoyed by India's position as the world's fastest growing major economy and the unique opportunities Assam can offer to them to access this market," CM Sarma posted on X.

Earlier, Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended an invitation to her to grace the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2025, scheduled to be held in April this year.

President Murmu accepted the invitation to grace the event, according to a press release.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble President for graciously accepting our invitation to visit our state and confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award in April 2025. Her valuable time and guidance are truly appreciated."

The award is named after the great Vaishnavite saint and reformer of Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva.

Meanwhile, Sarma approved Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the implementation of various schemes on Thursday. "In the Cabinet meeting, we have finalised guidelines to provide financial support to 27 lakh women from the Self-Help Group community. Through this scheme, women members of self-help groups in Assam will be provided Rs 10,000 in the first phase, Rs 25,000 in the second phase with bank and government assistance, and up to Rs 50,000 in the third phase through banks," he said after a cabinet meeting.

Additionally, Rs 70 crore has been allocated to the road connecting Balimukh to Sildubi via Bhuragaon while Rs 55 crore was approved for the drainage system for Morigaon Town. (ANI)