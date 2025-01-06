Assam Launches 'Gunotsav 2025': Evaluating 14.11 Lakh Students Across 11 Districts to Ensure Quality Education

Guwahati: The first phase of 'Gunotsav 2025', an exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 14.11 lakh students of Assam, is being carried out by the state government from January 6 to 9.

The theme of 'Gunotsav 2025, is "Ensuring Quality Education". In the first phase, 11 districts of the state 16,056 schools and 14,11,874 students will be evaluated with the support of 6,365 external evaluators. The first phase of Gunotsav 2025 will continue till January 9.

In the first phase, the Gunotsav will be held in Barpeta, Bajali, Sribhumi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara Mankachar and Udalguri districts.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that "Gunotsav 2025, themed "Ensuring Quality Education," will take place from January 6-9 in 11 districts, covering 16,056 schools and 14,11,874 students with the support of 6,365 external evaluators. Everyone's cooperation and active participation are earnestly requested to ensure its successful completion, fostering a higher standard of education for the future of Assam."

This event will evaluate a total of 16,056 government and provincialized schools, including Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas, and Tea Garden Management Schools. Over 14.11 lakh students across these institutions will be assessed during Gunotsav. total of 6,365 external evaluators will participate, including Ministers, MPs, MLS, SSC, EMS, IAS, IPS, IFS, AKS, APS, SSC, Class I & II officials of State Govt.

Earlier, Education Minister Pegu said that the President of the Assam College Teachers' Association has assured him of full cooperation and active participation in Gunutsav 2025.

In a post on X, Pegu said, "Dr Jayanta Baruah, President of the Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA), informed me over the phone that @ACTA_ASSAM will fully cooperate with and actively participate in Gunutsav 2025. This state government initiative to assess and enhance school education is set to begin on 6 January 2025. My best wishes to everyone involved." (ANI)