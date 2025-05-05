Singer Stebin Ben celebrates pure love in soulful new track ‘Sajna’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Singer Stebin Ben captured the essence of pure love in his latest soulful track “Sajna.”

With his emotive voice, the singer brings to life a tale of deep affection and longing, making the song a touching tribute to unconditional love. Stebin took to Instagram to unveil his new track, writing, “A track that holds a very special place in my heart #Sajna ft. the stunning @anjinidhawan.”

Talking about the single, Stebin Ben shared, “Sajna came together so beautifully — it truly felt like magic unfolding. From the very beginning, it was all about capturing love in its purest form. Anjini brought effortless charm and warmth to the video — she made every frame feel alive. I’m so grateful to T-Series and Bhushan sir for trusting my vision and supporting it at every step. The entire journey felt seamless, like everything just flowed into place.”

Released by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, "Sajna" is a romantic track that brings together singer Stebin Ben and actress Anjini Dhawan. Directed by Arif Khan, the music video tells a dreamy love story that gradually unfolds into a heartfelt reality. The track marks the debut on-screen pairing of Stebin and Anjini.

Stebin lends his soulful voice to the track, which features lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and a composition by Akashdeep Sengupta. “Sajna” is now streaming on all platforms on the T-Series YouTube channel.

For the unversed, Stebin Ben has collaborated with several prominent music directors and Bollywood stars, including Vijay Deverakonda, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. He gained widespread popularity with hit tracks like “Sahiba,” “Thoda Thoda Pyaar,” and “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq.” He has also teamed up with renowned artists like Shreya Ghoshal, composer duo Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Meet Bros for a range of musical collaborations across diverse projects.

Stebin also performed at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities and sangeet ceremony.

--IANS

ps/