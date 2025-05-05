India’s mineral production surges to all-time high in 2024-25

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The production of key minerals such as iron ore, manganese ore, bauxite and lead in the country have recorded a robust growth in financial year 2024-25 after reaching record production levels in FY 2023-24, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines on Monday.

The output of iron ore, which accounts for 70 per cent of the total mineral production by value, increased to 289 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2024-25, breaking the earlier production record of 277 MMT achieved in FY 2023-24, registering a 4.3 per cent growth.

Similarly, the production of manganese ore has also surpassed the production record of 3.4 MMT achieved in FY 2023-24, with an 11.8 per cent jump to 3.8 MMT in FY 2024-25.

The production of bauxite has risen by 2.9 per cent to 24.7 MMT in FY 2024-25 from 24 MMT in FY 2023-24. During the same period, lead concentrate production rose from 381 thousand tonnes (THT) to 393 THT, with a 3.1 per cent growth.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminum production in FY 2024-25 has also broken the production record of FY 2023-24. Primary aluminium production increased from 41.6 lakh ton (LT) in FY 2023-24 to 42 LT during FY 2024-25. Besides, refined copper production saw a robust growth of 12.6 per cent, increasing from 5.09 LT in FY 2023-24 to 5.73 LT in FY 2024-25.

India is the second largest Aluminium producer in the world, among the top-10 producers of refined copper and the fourth largest iron ore producer in the world. Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in steel which is the user industry for these metals.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, the statement added.

