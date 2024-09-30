53 lakh people enrolled as BJP members in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 53 lakh members have enrolled as BJP members in the state.

"So far we have been able to enrol 53 lakh members, and we have achieved 85 per cent of our target. As of now, Assam is the number one state across the country that achieved 85 per cent of its target. In 71 Assembly constituencies of the state, we have enrolled more than 40,000 members in each constituency," CM Sarma said on Monday.

The Assam Chief Minister on Monday visited the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati and took part in a review meeting with the state BJP leadership on party's membership drive.

CM Sarma expressed hope that the state unit of the BJP will be able to enrol 40,000 members in 90 assembly constituencies by October 9.

"We can touch 56-57 lakh members in the state in the coming days," CM Sarma said.

In a post on X on September 29, CM Biswa said, "As of today 71 constituencies vs 69 yesterday, have now enrolled 40K+ members. The pace at which Assam is breaking records at #BJPSadasyata2024 is exceptional. Kudos to all our Karyakartas."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership on September 2. The new membership drive was launched in New Delhi with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Monday transferred Rs 510 crore to the bank accounts of 25, 000 entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA).

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Gives me joy to share that today we have transferred Rs510cr to the bank accounts of 25,000 entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA). This will give wings to the aspirations of our citizens and harness their entrepreneurial energy."

