4 dead in bus-auto collision on Kadapa-Chittoor highway in Andhra's Annamayya district

The bus was returning to Hyderabad after a relative’s final rites in Pileru.
🏷 Andhra Pradesh
Oct 22, 2024, 07:28 AM
Kadapa Chittoor accident

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh): Four people were killed while three other persons sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, police said on Tuesday.
The mishap took place on October 21 night on the Kadapa-Chittoor highway at Kalakada, Circle Inspector Gurunadh, Sub inspector Ramanjaneyulu said.

The passengers in the bus were returning to Hyderabad from Pileru in Annamayya district after attending the final rites of a relative on Monday night, police said.
Locals and police reached the accident site after receiving information about it and carried out a rescue operation.
Police have registered a case investigation is in progress.

—ANI

