Uttar Pradesh: Woman police head constable raped in Kanpur on Karwa Chauth; accused held

Kanpur: A woman head constable was raped while she was on her way to her in-laws house in Kanpur to celebrate Karwa Chauth, police said.

The accused, identified as Kallu, aka Dharmendra Paswan (34) lived in the same neighbourhood as the 29-year-old policewoman who is a resident of Sen West Para in the city.

Kallu had offered the victim a lift and finding her alone allegedly took her to an adjacent field where he forced himself upon her, police said in a statement.

The woman in an attempt to save herself bit the finger of the accused.

FIR No. 329/24, under BNS Section 115 (2)/76/64/351(2/117 was filed by the woman, the statement read.

The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident, as per Additional Commissioner of Police (ADC), Manoj Pandey.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister praised the Uttar Pradesh police for effective control on successful prosecution of crime and serious offences in the state.

According to the UP government, "Over the past seven and a half years, the Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals in the state.

"In addition, 54 criminals received the death penalty, in cases involving women, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offences, including sexual assault and crimes under the POCSO Act, as stated in government's official record.

—ANI