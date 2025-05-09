Xabi Alonso announces Bayer Leverkusen departure

Leverkusen, May 9 (IANS) Xabi Alonso has officially announced his departure from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, concluding a historic reign at the club. The 43-year-old Spaniard, who took the helm in October 2022, is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Under Alonso's guidance, Leverkusen achieved historic milestones, most notably clinching their first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023–24 season without a single defeat - a feat unparalleled in German football history.

"I owe great thanks to Bayer 04 Leverkusen, my players and staff, all the employees of the club and last but not least the fantastic fans. Our success was the result of an outstanding team performance."

"This club, who showed exceptional trust in me, very much deserved to win the German league title for the first time. My thanks and admiration go to everybody who helped to make this triumph happen including the DFB Pokal win in Berlin. Bayer 04 are ready for the future. The positive path will continue and I will be excited to follow it," said Alonso.

The team also secured the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, completing a remarkable domestic treble. Their unbeaten streak extended to 51 matches across all competitions, setting a new European record before a loss in the Europa League final to Atalanta.

The 2024–25 season saw Leverkusen finish second in the Bundesliga, with notable performances including a Supercup victory and a Champions League Round of 16 appearance.

"A milestone in the development of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Together with Xavi, we have put together a team that has impressed the whole football world through quality on the pitch and mentality. We are proud of the big steps forward and the standing of the club today and wish Xabi all the best in his future roles. I'm sure our paths will often cross again," said Sporting managing director Simon Rolfes.

Alonso's departure, confirmed ahead of the season's final matches, aligns with reports linking him to the managerial position at Real Madrid, where he previously played. While an official announcement is pending, sources suggest he has agreed to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

--IANS

aaa/ab