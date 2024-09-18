Real Madrid
Real Madrid secures 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart in Champions League opener
J·Jul 16, 2024, 01:14 PM
Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player in front of packed home crowd, calls signing "dream come true"
J·Mar 15, 2024, 02:20 PM
UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw: Manchester City to face Real Madrid, Barca draw PSG
J·Dec 18, 2023, 02:27 PM
La Liga: Rayo Vallecano to meet Valencia in intriguing midweek matchday to round off 2023
J·Dec 13, 2023, 07:41 AM
Joselu's brace helps Real beat Berlin by 3-2 in UCL matchweek
J·Dec 12, 2023, 07:23 AM
"Plan is to win the game": Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Union Berlin match
J·Jun 09, 2023, 03:19 PM
Football: Dortmund Facing Significant Changes After Bellingham Leaves For Real Madrid
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Barcelona wins easily after Clasico loss
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d'Or, Alexia Putellas Keeps Women's Trophy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Real Madrid win Champions League final against Liverpool
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.