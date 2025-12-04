Mbappe masterclass inspires Real Madrid's thumping win over Athletic Bilbao

Madrid, Dec 4 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe opened the scores a stunning goal against Athletic Bilabao, assisted Camavinga for the second and sealed the 3-0 victory for Real Madrid with a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

The win kept Real Madrid a point behind FC Barcelona, who defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday.

Xabi Alonso's team often faces difficult games at San Mames, and after three consecutive away draws in La Liga, this match could have posed problems. However, Mbappe scored an exceptional individual goal in the seventh minute, shifting the game in Real Madrid's favor.

Thibaut Courtois made two solid saves as Athletic sought to level the score, but a second goal from Eduardo Camavinga three minutes before the break put the game firmly under Real Madrid's control.

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde was clearly unhappy with his side's lack of intensity and replaced Inigo Lekue and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta at halftime with Jesus Areso and Unai Gomez. That sparked a reaction, with Courtois making a fine save to deny Mikel Jauregizar, before Mbappe was allowed to advance almost unchecked just before the hour to score his side's third with a shot for which Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon was possibly unsighted.

The negative note of the night was a muscle injury which forced Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the game early in the second half.

"He (Mbappe) scored two more great goals today. His movement and link-up play with Vini Jr. was very good. The team came out focused from the first minute to win the game with intensity and good tempo.

"We dominated the match in the first half and in the second half, though we didn't have as much possession, we remained in control. It was an important moment after three away draws to get back to winning ways. On Sunday, we return home," Madrid coach Alonso said after the win.

--IANS

bc/