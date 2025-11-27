Mbappe nets second-fastest UCL hat-trick as Madrid beat Olympiacos

Piraeus (Greece): French star Kylian Mbappe's four-goal haul – including the second-fastest treble in the competition's history, ensured Real Madrid sealed a narrow 4-3 victory over Olympiacos.

Real Madrid secured their fourth victory in the opening phase of the Champions League against Olympiacos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Xabi Alonso's side had to come from behind after Chiquinho's early goal, but they did so thanks to a stunning performance from Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick in less than seven minutes.

In the second half, when Taremi made it 2-3, the Frenchman popped up again to slot home the fourth goal after a second assist from Vini Jr., who had a remarkable game. The Greek side did not give up, however, and in the 80th minute they made it 3-4 with a header from El Kaabi.

Mbappe grabbed his hat-trick in less than seven minutes, six minutes and 42 seconds to be precise, second fastest treble in the Champions League history, behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Timed at six minutes 12 seconds, Salah came off the bench to score the fastest Champions League treble; Mbappe's hat-trick at Olympiacos came in at six minutes 42 seconds.

"Scoring goals is always a pleasure for me. My teammates give me lots of great passes. I'm very lucky to play in this team with all the players in the squad. I always try to score; sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, but I always intend to help my team," Mbappe said.

Mike Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head.

In all, 115 players have scored UEFA Champions League hat-tricks, Salah making it a century on Matchday 4 of the 2022/23 competition. Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha was the latest to join the club on Matchday 5 in 2025/26.

Speaking about Mappe's show, Madrid boss Alonso said, "He’s very important. His goals are crucial, but his personality, leadership and influence every day are intangible assets when it comes to building a team and creating connection and unity."

--IANS