La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 13 (analysis)

Madrid (Spain), Nov 24 (IANS) Real Madrid dropped two points in their visit to Elche as FC Barcelona returned to their spiritual home in the last round of matches in the La Liga. The 36-time title winner and 26-time runners-up Real Madrid is currently leading the points table with 32 points from 14 matches, with 10 wins, two draws, and one loss. Barcelona are one point behind them in the standings, with 10 wins, one draw, and two defeats in 13 matches.

Villarreal are on 29 points from 13 matches with nine wins, two draws, and two defeats, while Atletico Madrid are on 28 points from eight wins, four draws, and one loss, reports Xinhua.

Here are four things we learned in La Liga this weekend.

1. Happy return for Barcelona

It was a perfect Saturday for FC Barcelona, who returned to Camp Nou in style after an emotional opening ceremony and a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, also welcoming Raphinha back after injury.

Lamine Yamal looks to have recovered from the groin problem that kept him out of the recent Spain squad, and Athletic also made life easy for Barcelona.

The first goal came after a chain of defensive errors, and goalkeeper Unai Simon could have saved Robert Lewandowski's shot.

The second goal arrived after a mistake from Athletic left-back Yuri Berchiche, and the third saw Athletic again fail to clear a loose ball on the edge of the area.

2. Elche make Real Madrid's Plan B suffer

Elche played some excellent football in the 2-2 draw at home to Real Madrid, with Alvaro Rodriguez scoring a spectacular goal against his former club, but Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso would be disappointed as some players didn't take their chances in his starting 11.

Rodrygo's performance alongside Kylian Mbappe didn't strengthen his case for more minutes. Dani Ceballos failed to provide the midfield cover that the injured Aurelien Tchouameni offers, while Trent Alexander-Arnold showed both sides of his game with some excellent set-piece deliveries mixed with some questionable defending in Elche's opening goal.

Real Madrid looked to be opening a big lead at the top of the table, but that is now down to just one point over Barcelona, three over Villarreal, and four over Atletico Madrid.

3. Gerard Moreno shows talent

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno missed the start of the season through injury and has played just six games so far this season, but he has scored four goals.

Moreno opened the scoring on Saturday as Villarreal won 2-1 at home to Mallorca and once again showed he is a complete striker, good in the air, quick with his feet, and able to hold the ball up for his teammates.

Villarreal have plenty of depth in attack, but if Moreno can stay fit, Marcelino Garcia Toral's side can maintain its challenge well into the New Year.

4. Real Sociedad hitting stride

Osasuna led 1-0 at halftime in their derby against Real Sociedad. However, Real Sociedad dominated after the break to claim their first away win of the season, thanks to goals from Brais Mendez, Goncalo Guedes, and Ander Barrenetxea.

That trio, along with Carlos Soler and Mikel Oyarzabal, give Real Sociedad a team that plays very attractive football, while Osasuna coach Alessio Lisci hasn't defined a style of play for his side, with constant switches between a four- and five-man defense.

