La Liga: Real Madrid need to improve away form against injury-hit Athletic Bilbao

Madrid, Dec 3 (IANS) Real Madrid need to end a worrying run of away results in La Liga when they visit injury-hit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. The match is also brought forward due to the two sides playing in the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia in January 2026, and will be played 24 hours after Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Sunday's 1-1 draw in Girona - Real Madrid's third consecutive away league draw - has again raised doubts over the future of Xabi Alonso, but the coach will be happy to have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Aurelien Tchouameni available again.

Athletic Bilbao has improved after some poor displays in the opening weeks of the season, with a 0-0 draw in Prague followed by a 2-0 win away to Levante on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

However, coach Ernesto Valverde has a long list of absentees, with in-form Robert Navarro twisting an ankle on Saturday and left-back Yuri Berchiche withdrawing from Monday's training session with a physical problem.

They join Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados, and Unai Egiluz on the sidelines, while Yeray Alvarez and Oihan Sancet are suspended, and Nico Williams' ongoing pubalgia means he may not be able to start two games in a week.

Earlier, another poor display from Real Madrid saw Barcelona leapfrog Xabi Alonso's side in the title race after three consecutive draws away from home. Alonso's side was disappointing again and was especially slow in moving the ball, allowing Girona to defend solidly and limit the number of chances.

The draw meant that just three points separate Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid. That is something that didn't seem likely when Real Madrid visited Atletico at the end of September, with the chance to go 12 clear of its neighbor and virtually knock Atletico out of the title race, but it has made the competition much more interesting.

--IANS

bsk/