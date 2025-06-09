Season 2 of World Pickleball League to be held in Mumbai in Jan-Feb 2026

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) After a landmark debut season, the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Monday announced the dates for Season 2, which will be held in Mumbai from January 24 to February 8, 2026.

Building on the success and energy of its inaugural edition, WPBL will once again bring together elite players from across the world, high-profile franchise owners, and an evolved matchday experience that fuses sport and entertainment in equal measure.

The league’s first season, hosted at the historic Cricket Club of India, featured athletes from 14 countries, a first-of-its-kind 15-minute match format, Hawk-Eye officiating, and franchise owners ranging from Swiggy to stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee & Priya, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rishabh Pant, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-founder & CEO, of WPBL, said: “Season 1 of the WPBL was a statement of intent. It showed that India is ready not just to embrace pickleball, but to lead its evolution on the global stage.

"The response and the goodwill we received from players, fans, and partners exceeded all expectations, and Season 2 promises to be bigger in every way - sharper competition, deeper storytelling, and an even stronger connection with our community. We’re thrilled to bring the league back to Mumbai, a city that gave us so much love and energy last time around,” he added.

Season 2 will see the return of marquee names, innovations, and a larger push to grow the sport at both grassroots and professional levels. The league will continue to position itself as a bold, future-facing sportainment platform for one of India’s and the world’s fastest-growing sports.

Further announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

The World Pickleball League (WPBL), promoted by Natekar Sports and Gaming, is India’s premier franchise-based pickleball league. Founded by former India's No. 1 tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, WPBL successfully launched Season 1 in 2025 with six teams and continues to drive the sport’s growth across the country.

Backed by Sony Corporation and working closely with the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPB) along with the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) in the USA, WPBL is committed to building a vibrant, community-driven pickleball ecosystem.

--IANS

bsk/