Jamieson ruled out of New Zealand’s ODIs against England due to side stiffness

Tauranga: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England after experiencing stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that Jamieson, 30, will return to his home in Christchurch later in the day for further assessment. The governing body also said they are targeting a return for Jamieson for the home series against the West Indies in November.

“Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer. We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland,” said head coach Rob Walter in a statement.

Walter also said a replacement for Jamieson in the ODI squad would be confirmed following the completion of the opening round of the Ford Trophy one-day competition later on Saturday.

New Zealand and England will open the three-game ODI series at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday, and will be followed by games in Hamilton and Wellington on October 29 and November 1 respectively. England had previously won the three-game T20I series 1-0, with two matches washed out due to rain.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, and Will Young

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Luke Wood

