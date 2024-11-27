Can't wait for the season to begin KL Rahul on joining Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi: Star India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul opened up on his move to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and said that he can't wait for the upcoming edition of the tournament to begin.

KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crores. After bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul.

In a video shared on DC's official media handle, KL Rahul said that a journey begins for him with the Delhi-based franchise. The 32-year-old added that he is super excited.

"Hey guys, I am super happy to be joining the Delhi Capitals. A new journey begins for me with the Delhi Capitals and I am super excited. The squad looks really good. Can't wait for the season to begin and come to Delhi and play at the Kotla and entertain all of you. So see you guys there," KL Rahul told in a video shared on DC's social media handle.

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1861640868077441463

A versatile batter for India across all formats. He can open, bat in the middle order, anchor, and accelerate. A highly capable wicketkeeper-batter as well. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75, striking at almost 140 with two centuries and 22 fifties to his name.

In 132 IPL matches since his debut in 2013, KL has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants, even going on to captain the latter two teams. In 132 matches, he has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 134.61, with four centuries and 37 fifties.

For LSG since 2022, he has scored 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47, with a strike rate of 130.68, two centuries, and 10 fifties. He has never won an IPL title. (ANI)