Karan Jotwani questions industry's silence amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Television actor Karan Jotwani took to social media to express his disappointment over the entertainment industry’s silence during the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

In a recent Instagram post, Jotwani called out his industry friends and colleagues for their lack of public response, highlighting the stark contrast between their vocal support for celebratory moments and their silence in times of crisis. In his post, the actor addressed the concerns that many celebrities and public figures might have about losing social media followers or facing online backlash if they speak out about sensitive issues. He reassures them that these fears, driven by social media algorithms, are not something they need to stress over.

The ‘Bebaakee’ actor shared a note that read, “where are my friends and folks from the industry when you expect them to not have filters on Instagram? Unfortunate that you preach support during sport and industry wins, but keep absolutely shut now? If you are worried about safeguarding your follower count, or that you might lose interaction or face hate, it’s okay, its not on you. That’s an algorithmic situation, it will render back to normal.’ Doston, kal aapka yam era parivaar na ho! Isliye aaj ek rehna zarrorri hain Baaki aapki itcha.” (sic)

Karan Jotwani's post is specifically targeted at those celebrities in the TV industry who have remained silent amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. While many have voiced their opinions and shown solidarity on social media, a few have chosen to stay quiet. Jotwani expressed his disappointment with those who, despite being quick to support sports victories or industry achievements, fail to speak up in times of national crisis.

Celebrities like Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguli, Munawar Faruqui, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre, and Aly Goni, among others, took to social media to express their admiration for the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces in these challenging times.

--IANS

ps/