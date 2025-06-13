June 13 is a once-in-a-lifetime day for me, says actor Naveen Chandra

Chennai, June 13(IANS) Actor Naveen Chandra, who has earmarked a special place for himself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Friday said that June 13 was a "once-in-a-lifetime day" for him as three of his films were being released on different platforms on the same day!

Taking to his X timeline to pen an emotional post, Naveen Chandra wrote, "June 13th — A once-in-a-lifetime day for me. Andala Rakshasi — Re-released in theatres today. Eleven — Now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN. Blind Spot — Now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN. Three films. One date. A flood of emotions and gratitude. To the audience, the universe, and everyone who stood by me — thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is one of the most memorable days of my journey. #AndalaRakshasi #Eleven #BlindSpot #June13 #InCinemasNow #StreamingNow #PrimeVideo #ActorLife #Gratitude #CareerMilestone."

Interestingly, the actor's most recent film, 'Eleven', which has come in for critical acclaim, is still running in theatres as audiences seem to be loving its content.

Directed by Lokesh Ajls, the investigative thriller, featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, revolves around a series of murders being committed in the city. The cops are certain that it is a serial killer who is at work and they realise the person they are looking to nab is a psycho with an unbelievable IQ level. What happens next is what Eleven is all about.

Apart from Naveen Chandra, the film features actress Reyaa Hari, who previously starred in 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', Abhirami (of 'Virumandi' fame), Dileepan (known for 'Vathikuchi'), and Rithvika (of 'Madras' fame).

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, in a move that was considered a first-of-its-kind, released a song called ‘Tamugu‘ which had both Tamil and Telugu lyrics combined!

The peppy number, which was sung by actress Andrea, had music by D Imman and lyrics by Rakendu Mouli.

Meanwhile, 'Andala Rakshasi', which is being re-released in theatres on Friday, is a superhit film that marked Naveen Chandra's debut as an actor.

Directed by ace director Hanu Raghavapudi, the film was produced by Sai Korrapati and co-produced by one of India's most successful directors, S S Rajamouli.

Apart from Naveen Chandra, the film featured actress Lavanya Tripathi in the lead.

The third film, 'Blind Spot', has been written and directed by Rakesh Varma and features Rashi Singh along with Naveen Chandra as the lead. Actors Ali Reza, Ravi Varma, Gayatri Bhargavi, Kishore Kumar, Harika Pedada and Harsh Roshan too play pivotal roles in the film that has music by Sriram Maddury.

