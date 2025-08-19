US Open: Defending champs Errani-Vavassori defeat Rybakina-Fritz in mixed doubles

New York, Aug 19 (IANS) Reigning US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori picked up right where they left off, defeating the high-profile pairing of Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2 in one of the first matches of the revamped mixed doubles event.

Facing the newly-introduced fast format — featuring first-to-four-game sets, no-ad scoring, and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set — the Italian duo handled the pressure with ease. The 2025 Roland Garros champions showcased their chemistry and experience from the start, quickly taking the first set 4-2 against Fritz and Rybakina, the No. 10 seed in women’s singles.

While the second set featured longer rallies and more tactical exchanges, it was Errani and Vavassori’s dominance at the net and seamless court coverage that proved decisive. Despite flashes of brilliance from Rybakina’s baseline power and Fritz’s booming serve, the duo couldn’t consistently break through the Italians' fluid teamwork.

The straight-sets win advances Errani and Vavassori to the next round, where they will face the winner of the intriguing matchup between Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka versus Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.

Elsewhere, Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti thrilled the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd by defeating fan-favorites Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, 5-3, 4-2. After a series of traded breaks, McNally and Musetti found their rhythm, outpacing their opponents with 19 winners to Osaka and Monfils’ seven.

McNally and Musetti now await the outcome of the clash between No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud and the American duo Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

With the revamped format producing fast-paced, high-drama matches, the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event is off to an electric start.

