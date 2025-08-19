Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC edge past Shillong Lajong FC for their second straight finals

Shillong, Aug 19 (IANS) Redeem Tlang’s first half goal was enough for defending champions NorthEast United FC to book their place in the finals of the 134th Durand Cup edging past a spirited Shillong Lajong FC in a repeat of last edition’s semi-finals.

Shillong Lajong Head Coach stuck to his favoured 4-3-3 formation with the frontline of Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana and Sheen Stevenson with Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Gladdy Kharbuli and Figo Syndai who was preferred in place of Treimiki Lamurong starting in the midfield. The defence was handled by Rudra Ved and Kenstar Kharshong in the middle and Kitboklang Khyriem and Saveme Tariang as wing backs with Siwel Rymbai guarding the goal.

Juan Pedro Benali named his preferred strong starting eleven with the goal machine Alaaeddine Ajaraie along with

Chema Nunez, Jithin M.S and the young Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia in attack. Mayakkannan Muthu and Andres Jose Rodriguez started in the middle of the pitch and the defensive line was led by Miguel Zabaco along with Asheer Akhtar, Redeem Tlang and Buanthanglun Samte with Gurmeet Singh guarding the goal.

The first half saw Shillong Lajong restrict NorthEast United from playing their free flowing attacking game, keeping Ajaraie and Jithin M.S quiet which saw chances coming at premium. The only attempts on goal were Chema Nunez’s header and Andres Rodriguez’s long range effort which were straight at the goalkeeper. On the other end, the home side showcased their pace on counter attacks but the final decision making was flawed, with most attempts coming through long range shots. Striker Everbrightson Sana was especially lively upfront troubling the Highlanders defence on multiple occasions.

NorthEast United took the lead in the 36th minute right after a break in play, where match official S. Senthil Nathan was replaced due to an injury by Lalit Singh Rawat. Right after the restart, former Shillong Lajong player Redeem Tlang’s left footer from 30 yards found the back of the net as Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai was wrong footed by the trajectory of the ball.

The Highlanders created more chances in the second half as Shillong Lajong became more adventurous in the pursuit of finding the equaliser but were unable to find the decisive second goal. Andre Rodriguez hit the post after the midfielder found himself free inside the penalty box. Moments later Ajaraie, who was out of sorts throughout the match failed to reach an inch perfect cross by Andy and the Moroccan striker scuffed his attempted scoop from outside the box with only the goalkeeper, who was out of his line to beat.

NorthEast United used their experience to hold on to their slender lead until the end of regulation time and six added minutes to book their spot in their second straight finals. The spirited Shillong Lajong side will be disappointed as they could not trouble NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, ending the game with zero shots on target.

